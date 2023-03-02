Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,072,343 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072,343 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of General Mills worth $62,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after buying an additional 126,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after acquiring an additional 211,645 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in General Mills by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after acquiring an additional 56,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,632,000 after acquiring an additional 196,686 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.13.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $79.21. The company had a trading volume of 799,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,741. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

