Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 273,042 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,042 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.69% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $77,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,418,000 after purchasing an additional 656,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,517,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,777,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

NYSE:AMN traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.93. The stock had a trading volume of 160,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

