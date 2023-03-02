Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 677,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155,903 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $74,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,237,000 after acquiring an additional 171,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,125,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 30.7% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,364,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,316,000 after purchasing an additional 320,550 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.41. 136,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $136.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,903,772.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,790 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Articles

