Fetch.ai (FET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $113.02 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $380.90 million and $113.02 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001983 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00074120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00053002 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00025168 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.