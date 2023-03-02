Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Up 78.3% in February

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the January 31st total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,505. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.14.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.139 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 226.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

