Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $209,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $44.90 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52.

