Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Trading Up 0.1%

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16.

Featured Articles

