FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.53 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.
FIGS Stock Performance
Shares of FIGS stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FIGS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FIGS by 30.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FIGS by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,590 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIGS (FIGS)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.