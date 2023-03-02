FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.53 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FIGS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FIGS by 30.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FIGS by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,590 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIGS Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on FIGS to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.23.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

