Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.21% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,113.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.90. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

