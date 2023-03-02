Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 24,013 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.13% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 549,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 214.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 528,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,046,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,594,000 after purchasing an additional 435,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 78.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 406,841 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARI. Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.7 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Shares of ARI opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 36.70, a quick ratio of 36.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.05%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

