Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 8,035 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 58.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 584,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,089,000 after purchasing an additional 294,749 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSVM stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.