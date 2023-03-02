Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE IBM opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.25 and its 200-day moving average is $135.78. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

