Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.32 Million Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $17.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

