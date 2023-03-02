Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $943,000 in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.8% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

EDIT stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.90. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,118.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $86,572 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

