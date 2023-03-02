Financial Architects Inc Acquires Shares of 30,301 Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.05% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 381,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $451,000.

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.55. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

