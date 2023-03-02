Financial Architects Inc Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 74,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 175,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

