Financial Architects Inc Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5,944.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 810,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 797,038 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 507,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,294,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,006,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,586,000 after buying an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA opened at $85.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.16.

