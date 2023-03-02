Financial Architects Inc Buys Shares of 5,900 iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,006,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,586,000 after acquiring an additional 71,023 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5,944.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 810,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 797,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 507,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,294,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $85.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.16. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.35.

