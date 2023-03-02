Financial Architects Inc Buys Shares of 8,939 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

