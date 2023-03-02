Financial Architects Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock opened at $88.15 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

