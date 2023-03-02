Financial Architects Inc Invests $382,000 in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,340,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 912,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52,847 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 676,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after buying an additional 30,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 353,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after buying an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67.

