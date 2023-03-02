Financial Architects Inc Makes New $267,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733,455 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after acquiring an additional 722,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,256,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,946,000 after acquiring an additional 684,107 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $88.58 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

