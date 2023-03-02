Financial Architects Inc Makes New $281,000 Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,202 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,018,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after buying an additional 618,725 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 119.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,313,000 after buying an additional 579,159 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $64,330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

PWR opened at $159.65 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

