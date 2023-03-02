Financial Architects Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,274,000 after buying an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after buying an additional 70,106 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $73.18 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.92.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
