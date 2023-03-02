Financial Architects Inc Purchases Shares of 10,000 First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after buying an additional 167,161 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 278,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FV opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

