Financial Architects Inc Takes $350,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,854,000 after purchasing an additional 873,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,843,000 after acquiring an additional 273,777 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,342,288,000 after acquiring an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.6 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $237.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.