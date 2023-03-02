Financial Architects Inc Takes $382,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

