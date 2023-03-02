Financial Architects Inc Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 181,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

