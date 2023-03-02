Financial Architects Inc Takes Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 381,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 142,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 87,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.55. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

