Fiona Pearse Buys 170,825 Shares of Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ) Stock

Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ – Get Rating) insider Fiona Pearse purchased 170,825 shares of Smart Parking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,923.15 ($25,623.75).
Smart Parking Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11.
Smart Parking Company Profile
See Also
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Parking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Parking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.