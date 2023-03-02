Fir Tree Capital Management LP Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.57% of Mercato Partners Acquisition worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPRA. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Mercato Partners Acquisition by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 507,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,031,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $500,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.44. 2,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,881. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

