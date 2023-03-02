Fir Tree Capital Management LP Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,242 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 1,276.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PLMI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.22. 4,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,140. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

