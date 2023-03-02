Fir Tree Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 2.78% of Liberty Resources Acquisition worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the third quarter worth $381,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIBY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. 28,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,422. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

