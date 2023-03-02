Fir Tree Capital Management LP Sells 117,530 Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,530 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rice Acquisition Corp. II were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 44.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $45,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 32.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RONI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.22. 54,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,187. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

