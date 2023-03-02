Fir Tree Capital Management LP Sells 160,595 Shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,595 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMYS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,856. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

