Fir Tree Capital Management LP Sells 52,847 Shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,847 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 1.19% of Data Knights Acquisition worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKDCA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 440,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $4,307,000. RPO LLC increased its stake in Data Knights Acquisition by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 307,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 324.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 65,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Data Knights Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKDCA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 42,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,363. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

