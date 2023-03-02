First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.65 million. First Advantage also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.00 to $1.07 EPS.

First Advantage Stock Performance

Shares of FA stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $21.01.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Advantage will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut First Advantage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut First Advantage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut First Advantage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut First Advantage from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Advantage has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 1,797.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

