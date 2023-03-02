First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.65 million. First Advantage also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.00 to $1.07 EPS.
First Advantage Stock Performance
Shares of FA stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $21.01.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Advantage will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 1,797.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
