First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $21.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $21.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $90.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ FY2024 earnings at $100.39 EPS.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $723.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $772.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $801.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $598.01 and a fifty-two week high of $885.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after buying an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $783,432. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

