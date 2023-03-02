First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,539,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 4,969,456 shares.The stock last traded at $22.25 and had previously closed at $22.14.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in First Horizon by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 3.4% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

