First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

