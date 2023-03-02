First Manhattan Co. Acquires 85,042 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,042 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 187.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 197.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.49. 506,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

