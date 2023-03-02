First Manhattan Co. Buys 1,400 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.20% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $10,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.96. The company had a trading volume of 88,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,002. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $93.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

