First Manhattan Co. Cuts Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Evergy worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.09. 245,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,515. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVRG. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

