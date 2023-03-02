First Manhattan Co. Decreases Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 1.26% of Middlesex Water worth $17,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 67.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MSEX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.32. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $109.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

MSEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Middlesex Water from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.