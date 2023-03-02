First Manhattan Co. Has $12.64 Million Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,911 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ENTA stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.21. 28,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,781. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

