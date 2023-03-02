First Manhattan Co. Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.01. 3,086,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,030,245. The stock has a market cap of $451.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

