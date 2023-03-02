First Manhattan Co. Purchases 401 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after buying an additional 445,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after buying an additional 560,147 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after buying an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,334,000 after buying an additional 113,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

CCI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,049. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.53.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

