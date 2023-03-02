First Manhattan Co. Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $290.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,901. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $297.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

