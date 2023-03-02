First Manhattan Co. Trims Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.15% of MDU Resources Group worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 146,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 99.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,575 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.58. 148,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,071. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

