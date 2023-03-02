First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 8,992 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.54. 7,003,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,005,996. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

